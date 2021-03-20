Ghanaian crooner, Sarpei has premiered impressive visuals for his song ‘Confess’ and it is truly a remarkable work of incredible creative direction.

Against a dramatic backdrop of an old school Volkswagen Beetle meandering its way while hidden in a picturesque green African terrain, with beautiful trees right beside the Atlantic Ocean, the video for ‘Confess’ opens to Sarpei showing his tenacity as a sweet talker and singer.

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the video directed by Mollex has impressive drone shots with Sarpei professing his deep love for a very beautiful and pretty damsel whose voluptuous features represents the African woman’s Beauty at its purest.

The video narrates the power of love as the couple dance together on the shores of the beach amid playful cajoling of each other to the envy of onlookers. ‘Confess’ indeed reaffirms the narrative that African men make very good lovers.

Enjoy this beautiful love story.