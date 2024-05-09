SA’s VDL Bros take on Formula E in Berlin this weekend

South African racing duo Kelvin and Sheldon van der Linde are ready for a weekend of intense Formula E action as the world’s premier electric series returns to Berlin this weekend.

Kelvin, aged 27, will drive for ABT Cupra Formula E Team in both rounds of the Berlin E-Prix on 11 and 12 May, taking place at Berlin’s iconic Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit. He is standing in for regular driver Nico Nico Müller who is competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship that same weekend.

Kelvin said: “It’s exciting to be back with the Formula E team for a weekend. Nico is having a strong season but of course I will do my best to represent him worthily. I’ve already prepared myself in the simulator, for the track, but also for energy management and the best strategy.”

Sheldon, aged 24, will be behind the wheel for Jaguar TCS Racing for the official Formula E rookie test in Berlin. The test will take place on Monday 13 May, the same day the Johannesburg-born driver will celebrate his 25th birthday.

Sheldon stated: “I feel like a bit of a veteran at the rookie tests and this will be my fourth test in the space of a year with Jaguar TCS Racing. I’m very excited to be back in Berlin where we topped the timesheets in the morning session one year ago. I hope to do the same again and position myself as best as possible for a potential Formula E seat in the future to try to revive the Cape Town E-Prix.”

Previous Formula E experience

The Van der Linde drivers are no strangers behind the wheel of a Formula E car, with both of them having driven in the series on prior occasions.

In 2023, Kelvin, the official ABT Cupra reserve driver, replaced the injured Robin Frijns for three races at the beginning of the season. His best finish was P16 in Round 2 in Saudi Arabia for a team that finished bottom of the standings. He was also set to drive in the Cape Town E-Prix on the Cape Town Street Circuit but was unable to due to rear suspension issues affecting the team.

ABT CEO and Team Principal Thomas Biermaier said: “With Kelvin, we are in the fortunate position of having a driver who is familiar with Formula E, our team and the current generation of the racecar and who has already completed three races for us – we are all looking forward to another weekend together.”

Sheldon has never participated in an official race weekend before but has driven in multiple rookie sessions for Jaguar throughout 2023 and 2024. This includes the Rome Free Practice 0 and Berlin Rookie Test in 2023 and the Misano Free Practice 0 in 2024.

South African-born James Barclay, Jaguar TCS Team Principal said: “Sheldon is a fantastic racing driver with a proven track record already in his young career. We are looking forward to having him return to join us for the rookie Test on Monday.”

*If you want to catch the next round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, you can watch all the action on ETV (DStv channel 194) and SuperSport (DStv channel 215) and free practice sessions and highlights on the official Formula E app.