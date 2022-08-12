Satisfy Grassroot To Win 2024 – Nana Kay to NPP

A Communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah popularly known as Nana Kay has urged the party to pay strict attention to the grassroots members to ensure the party wins elections in the 2024.

He argued that some significant members of the party who have contributed to the victory of the NPP government over the years have been neglected and needed to be attended to immediately.

“The structure for the sharing of the political party cake must be revised. Several people have been neglected. People are grieving. We are on the verge of losing them. Breaking the 8 will be possible when the party members are happy’’, he said.

“The party needs to make amends or else it will lose elections in 2024”, he added.