SATSA Launches National Beaded Flag Project to Empower Tourism SMMEs

South Africa’s tourism sector has united behind an ambitious initiative to create the country’s largest beaded flag while supporting emerging businesses.

The Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA) unveiled the Doing It For Tourism 2025 campaign during Africa’s Travel Indaba, with humanitarian leader Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman headlining the launch event.

The project aims to break records while expanding SATSA’s Tourism Business Incubator program, which has already assisted over 120 small tourism businesses since 2022. “We’ve seen R750,000 in increased turnover and created more than 20 jobs through this initiative,” said SATSA CEO David Frost. “This flag represents our next leap forward.”

Participants can sponsor individual beaded swatches, host corporate team-building beading sessions, or support incubator businesses to earn B-BBEE points. All proceeds will fund the expansion of the incubator program to 20 additional SMMEs.

The completed flag will be permanently displayed at Johannesburg’s Jozi My Jozi Precinct following its September 2025 unveiling during Tourism Month. Industry members and the public can join the initiative through the campaign website at doingitfortourism.co.za