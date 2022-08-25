Saturday, Aug 27 is International Boxing Day

International Boxing Day takes place every year on August 27. The date ties in with the first edition of the International Boxing Federation (IBA) World Championships, which were held in Havana, Cuba in 1974.

IBA has rescheduled the International Boxing Day from July 22 to August 27 to connect the date with the first edition of the World Boxing Championships.

On Saturday, Ghana’s celebrated boxing trainer, Dr. Ofori Asare will organize a boxing clinic for boxers, coaches, media and fans at the Independence Square at Osu in Accra to commemorate the day.