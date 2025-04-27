Saturday’s rainstorm caused power outages across Ghana – ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that the heavy rainstorm which occurred on Saturday, April 26, 2025, caused power outages in various parts of the country.

In a public announcement released on Saturday, April 26, 2025, the ECG informed its customers and the general public about the disruptions to their network due to the severe weather event.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform our cherished customers and the general public that the heavy rainstorm that hit parts of the country today, Saturday, 26th April, 2025, has caused some outages within our network,” the announcement stated.

The ECG assured all affected customers that their engineers are working assiduously to repair the faults and restore power supply.

The company expressed its deep regret for any inconvenience caused by the unexpected power interruptions.