Saudi Arabia and Sierra Leone ink deal on Air Service

Saudi Arabia and Sierra Leone on Monday inked a deal to operate air services between the two countries.

The Air Services Agreement (ASA) facilitates the participation of national carriers in each other’s commercial air market, and builds regulatory frameworks for safe and efficient bilateral air transport services, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

As a bilateral deal based on the 1944 Chicago Convention and other multilateral treaties governing international air services, the ASA addresses various aspects, including granting transport rights, designation and licensing standards for airlines, air safety, aviation security, fair competition rules, and promotion of the economic interests of national carriers, said the report.

The deal was signed by Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser and the Minister of Transport and Aviation of Sierra Leone Fanday Turay on the sidelines of the International Conference on Air Services Negotiations of the International Civil Aviation Organization held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.