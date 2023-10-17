Saudi Arabia extends its e-visa service to six countries

Saudi Arabia said Tuesday it has added six more countries to its e-visa service, allowing citizens of those nations to apply for a visitor visa online ahead of their journeys to the kingdom.

Visitors from Türkiye, Thailand, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles, and Mauritius will be able to use the service for leisure, business and religious trips, the Tourism Ministry said.

The visitor e-visa, which is valid for one year, allows its holder to enter the kingdom multiple times and a stay of up to 90 days.

Saudi Arabia launched its e-visa program in September 2019, initially covering 49 countries. The list has now expanded to 63 countries and special administrative regions.