Saudi Arabia has given Zambia 100 tons of dates aimed at helping the country meet the nutritional needs of vulnerable families, a ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson said on Friday.

Chansa Kabwela said Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Zambia Osamah Krenshi made the donation which was received on behalf of Zambia by Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji, according to a release.

The Saudi Arabia envoy expressed hope that the donation will go a long way in meeting the nutritional needs of vulnerable families in the country.

He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s delight over the relationship that has existed between the two countries over the years and continues to flourish.

On his part, the Zambian foreign affairs minister expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia over the donation, adding that the donation signified another hallmark in the relations between the two countries.