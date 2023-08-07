Saudi Arabia hosts meeting on Ukraine crisis

The following are the latest developments related to the Ukraine crisis:

A meeting on the Ukraine crisis began on Saturday in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

A source from the Ukrainian delegation told Al Arabiya News that during the meeting, the 10-point peace plan proposed by Ukraine was backed by several countries.

The meeting, attended by security advisors and representatives from some 40 countries, aims to work out a solution that will achieve permanent peace and reduce the humanitarian repercussions of the Ukraine crisis, according to Al Ekhbariya News.

Through the meeting, the Saudi government looks forward to reinforcing dialogue and cooperation at the international level.

– – – –

Ukraine’s conflict-related budget expenditures will reach about 1.8 trillion hryvnia (about 49.2 billion U.S. dollars) this year, the government press service has reported, citing Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

“A hundred percent of taxes paid by businesses and citizens go to support the needs of the security and defense forces,” Shmyhal said.

Besides, Ukraine has already attracted 28 billion dollars in financial aid from partners this year, he added.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Ukraine’s military expenditures reached about 44 billion dollars last year.

– – – –

A Russian tanker was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Kerch Strait, Russia’s Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport said Saturday.

The attack caused damage to the engine room of Russia’s SIG tanker, but no casualties were reported.

Tugboats were deployed to assist the tanker, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

According to the report, the attack didn’t result in a fuel leak from the tanker.