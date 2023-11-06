Saudi Arabia Hosts the International Conference on “Women in Islam”

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will host the “International Conference on “Women in Islam”: Status and Empowerment” in Jeddah Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the generous patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah protect him. The conference will commence on Monday, 06 November 2023.

The 3-day Conference, concluding on 08 November, is dedicated to honoring the successes of Muslim women throughout history and at present. It seeks to highlight the contributions of women to the development of the OIC Member States and to counter the negative propaganda that portrays Islamic religion as an obstacle to women’s rights. The Conference aims to demonstrate that Islamic teachings have always been just and equitable towards women.

The upcoming Conference aims to create a detailed plan for legal and political reforms that will foster justice and empower women in Islamic societies. The event is also expected to adopt a comprehensive document titled “The Jeddah Document for Women in Islam,” which will outline the key initiatives and strategies for achieving this goal. The Conference comprises five working sessions, where ministers, officials, scholars, and thinkers of both genders will delve into the status of women and their rights in Islam. They will examine the potential for empowering Muslim women in education and work, and various issues related to women in contemporary societies.

It is worth mentioning that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia presented an initiative to organize the conference focusing on the empowerment of women during the 49th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) held in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania on 16-17 March 2023, which adopted a ministerial decision in this regard, as part of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting the efforts to empower women, both domestically and in line with its keenness to support these efforts within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the international framework, which enhance the role of women in the areas of comprehensive development.