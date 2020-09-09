Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Wednesday called for internal political talks in Libya.

Saudi Arabia urged Libyans to be self-restraint and welcomed the cease-fire in the war-torn country, Al Saud said during the virtual 154th session of the Arab League Council at the level of Arab foreign ministers.

The foreign minister also highlighted the support of Saudi Arabia for political solutions in Syria and Sudan.

The minister expressed the kingdom’s support for the Iraqi efforts to achieve stability and end interference in its internal affairs.

On the Palestinian cause, he highlighted his country’s support to all efforts to achieve a comprehensive solution that enables Palestinians to have their own independent state.