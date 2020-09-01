Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Monday relieved two royals of their duties over corruption charges, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Commander of the Joint Forces of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz and Deputy Governor of Al-Jouf Region Abdulaziz bin Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz were both dismissed and put under investigation for corruption linked to the Defense Ministry, a royal decree issued on Monday said.

A number of other officers and civil servants of the ministry have also been referred to the judiciary for investigation over corruption, according to the royal decree.

Saudi Arabia has been carrying out an anti-corruption campaign across state institutions over the last few years and set up an office to monitor state spending in early 2019.