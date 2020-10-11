Dr Mustapha Alhassan, a Senior Lecturer at the University for Development Studies, said managing mental health is complex and required a comprehensive approach between orthodox medicine and faith-based organisations to manage.

He said it was important to educate the public on issues of mental health, its management and support systems to ensure a holistic approach towards its management and erase the negative perceptions about the illness.

Dr Alhassan said this during a panel discussion in Tamale at a programme to mark World Mental Day.

The programme, dubbed: “Mental Health for All: Greater Investment, Greater Access,” was organised by Savana Signatures, in collaboration with Total Life Enhancement Centre – Ghana (TOLEC-GH), both non-governmental organisations.

It saw a number of health experts share their views on Self-care Practices, Dealing with Post-Partum Depression, and Mental Health for All.

Mr Larbi David Agyarkwa, a Senior Psychiatric Nurse at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, bemoaned the negative societal perceptions about mental health and called on the public to report signs of the illness to the appropriate health facilities for attention.

Mr Peter Mintir Amadu, the Founder and Executive Director of TOLEC-GH, said: “The organisation is focused on improving the quality of life of individuals through the provision of holistic health care services and advocacy while improving mental health literacy and service usability.”