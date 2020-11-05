Mr Adam Salifu Braimah, Savannah Regional Minister, has provided scholarships to 310 needy students in the Salaga South constituency to enable them continue their tertiary education.



The scholarships, worth GHC 80,000.00 is to support the beneficiaries, who were brilliant, but lacked the financial support, to continue their education.

Mr Braimah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Salaga South told the Ghana News Agency during a tour of the constituency that the aim was to help the students climb higher in the academic ladder to enable them make meaningful contributions to the development of the area and the country as a whole.

He said a number of youth from the constituency learning technical and vocational skills were also supported to acquire the requisite skills to empower them to create their own jobs.

Mr Braimah pointed out that, there was the need to develop the human resource capacity of the youth in the area to enable them take up responsible positions in the development agenda of the country.

He said the NPP government was committed to equiping the youth with the requisite skills, knowledge and expertise that would make them contribute meaningfully to national development and transformation.

The Minister said a number of classroom blocks in the Salaga south constituency were built, while others were renovated to provide a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

They included; Kayereso, Kalande, Sisipe, Upando, Abrumase, Bunkwa, Kuwani, Kpembu, Jemtitu, Immamiya, and Upando primary and junior high schools.

The government was also constructing several development projects in the areas of health, local governance, economic development and others to help improve the living conditions of the people in the area.

Mr Braimah, said a 12-unit classroom block and a hostel facility were completed and furnished for the Kpembe Health Training school.