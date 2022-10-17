Savannah Bizness Group marks World Sight Day

Dr Daniel Opoku Gyamfi, an Optometrist at Savannah Opticals in Tamale, has proposed an integrated capacity building for eye health practitioners to actively participate in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals on health and ensure quality of life.

Dr Gyamfi was addressing residents of Tamale at a free eye screening exercise as part of activities to mark the World Sight Day.

It was organised by the Savannah Bizness Group with support from Savannah Opticals, HOPin Academy, and SWAD International Kitchen and Bar.

He said the initiative was to encourage eye care routines among the citizenry and advised the public to disregard myths surrounding seeking eye care services.

The eyes should be checked at least once a year to prevent blindness, he said, and that 80 per cent of blindness could be avoided through routine eye care.

Some of the beneficiaries were given reading glasses, while others were referred to health facilities for further examination.

The World Sight Day was introduced by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, which is marked every October to create awareness on eye health.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Love Your Eyes”.

The Savannah Bizness Group is a coalition of professionals from diverse fields, who partner non-governmental organisations and stakeholders to contribute to attaining the SDGs.