Savannah NDC roots for Malik Basintale as deputy communication director

The Savannah Regional wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress has unanimously endorsed Malik Basintale’s bid to occupy the high office of Deputy National Communications Officer of the party ahead of the forthcoming National Delegates Congress scheduled for December 17.

In a presser exclusively available to Blogger Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham, the Regional Communications Officer of the party,R.A Jalil said the resolve to harmoniously support the candidature of Malik as a region is borne out of his hardwork, dedication,selfless and remarkable service to the party in region and Ghana at large.

“In a unanimous decision taken from the branches to the regional communication front of the party in the Savannah region, we have resolved to reward our immediate past regional Communication Officer, Malik Basintale by endorsing him openly for the position of the deputy national communication officer portfolio.

“I, R.A Jalil, Regional Communication Officer, my Deputy Abu Hassan Mahama and the entire constituency communication officers across the region arrived at this decision due to the hardwork, progressive performance and relentless efforts Comrade Basintale put up in ensuring the success of the communication machinery in the Savannah region and beyond,”he said.

The Savannah Communication Bureau holds the strong conviction that the bold, fearless and decisive nature of the former immediate past Communications Officer of the party makes him a perfect pair of Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi in building a formidable sustaining a formidable communication front for the party in 2024.

He dispelled rumours by contenders of Malik Basintale that he has been rejected by his own region and hence, his decision to contest at the national level, stressing that, “we find this unfortunate and wish to advise such characters to focus on sharing their policies and explaining what they have done to deserve their positions instead of attacking other persons by way of their campaign message”.

According to him, Comrade Malik Basintale has gone through the mill and has performed creditably well from his days as the deputy communication officer for the Northern region and subsequently, the substantive Communication officer for the Savannah Region.

His outstanding communication, Interpersonal, respectful and dynamic leadership skills he noted, brought him this far and as a region, they believe he will make a great Deputy National Communication Officer to the indefatigable Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi.