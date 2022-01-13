Save Consumers Ghana joins calls for extension of SIM card re-registration deadline

Save Consumers Ghana (SACOG), a non-governmental organization, with focus on consumer protection, has added its voice to calls for the extension of the deadline for the ongoing SIM card re-registration.

A statement issued in Accra by Nana Oye Ankrah, the Executive Director of SACOG, said: “We think that the delays are causing inconveniences to customers as some spend over six hours at network service centres just to go through a process, which lasts 30 minutes.”

“In as much as the exercise is important, we also join numerous calls for the Ministry of Communication to extend the March 31 deadline,” it said.

The statement, said there was panic among consumers due to the deadline thus the rush and asked stakeholders to act in time.

It said in the light of reports of an increase in the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it was prudent that measures were put in place to reduce crowding.