SAVE Ghana Empowers Marginalized Voices in Upper West Through Youth Dialogue

A regional forum aimed at amplifying the voices of youth, women, and minority groups in Ghana’s Upper West Region concluded this week, marking a critical step in efforts to bridge gaps in governance representation.

Organized by SAVE Ghana, a local NGO, the February 20 event brought together over 100 participants, including youth advocates, students, queenmothers, and leaders from marginalized communities, under the HEARD (Heard Everywhere and Represented Daily) program funded by Norsaac.

The initiative seeks to ensure rural youth and women—often excluded from policy discussions—gain meaningful influence in decision-making processes. “Policies crafted without consulting those most affected are destined to fail,” said James Baba Anabiga, Speaker of the Upper West Regional Youth Parliament, during his keynote address. “HEARD isn’t about token inclusion; it’s about embedding marginalized perspectives into the fabric of governance—daily, not just during elections.”

The forum highlighted systemic barriers faced by groups such as the Fulbe Youth Association and Young Female Influencers, who report limited access to political platforms despite constituting over half the region’s population. Participants critiqued top-down policymaking, citing recent agricultural and education reforms that overlooked input from rural communities.

SAVE Ghana’s Project Lead, Rama Rachael, emphasized the collaborative nature of the dialogue: “This isn’t a one-off event. We’re building a coalition to hold leaders accountable.” Resolutions from the forum, which include demands for quota systems in local councils and youth advisory boards, will be presented to the Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, for implementation.

Edith Dedixa, a member of Young Female Influencers, stressed the urgency of structural change: “We need decision-making power, not just symbolic seats. When pastoralists or market women speak, their solutions must shape policies.” Her sentiment echoes broader frustrations in northern Ghana, where youth unemployment exceeds 40% and women hold fewer than 10% of local government seats.

The HEARD program’s focus on sustained engagement contrasts with short-term advocacy campaigns common in the region. By partnering with entities like the Upper West Queenmothers Association, SAVE Ghana aims to leverage traditional leadership structures to amplify grassroots voices. Similar initiatives, such as the Northern Ghana Youth Parliament, have seen mixed success, underscoring the challenges of translating dialogue into policy.

Analysts note that while Ghana’s national frameworks promote inclusivity, rural regions lag due to logistical neglect and cultural biases. “Forums like these are vital, but without budget allocations and political will, progress remains fragile,” said Aisha Mohammed, a governance researcher at the University for Development Studies.

As SAVE Ghana prepares to engage regional stakeholders, the forum’s outcomes will test whether marginalized voices can transition from consultation to co-authorship of the policies that shape their lives. For participants like Dedixa, the stakes are clear: “Our ideas aren’t lacking—our platforms are. HEARD must become the norm, not the exception.”