The Savelugu Hospital in the Northern Region has been closed down for two weeks, beginning Monday, February 22, following a surge in COVID-19 amongst staff of the facility and residents in the municipality.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the facility, cited by the Ghana News Agency, said: “The Hospital shall render only emergency services.”

“This decision is necessary to reduce staff- client interaction and pave the way for disinfection of the entire Hospital to break the chain of transmission.”

The GNA learnt that 60 health workers at the Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 while results of samples of a lot more staff are yet to be released.

The statement entreated the public to remain calm and cooperate with the Staff and Management as they strived to provide them with quality health care services and ensure safety.