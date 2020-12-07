Voting pressure eased at most polling stations in the Savelugu Constituency at about 1700 hours.

Presiding Officers at Kugafong 1&2 and Yoo R/C 2A & 2B polling stations indicated to the GNA that, majority of voters had cast their votes but there were still few people expected to vote.

Around 422 voters out of 486 had voted at the Kugafong 1 polling station, 313 out of 369 voted at Kugafong 2 polling station, 303 out of 387 at Yoo R/C 2A and 306 out of 385 had cast their votes at Yoo R/C 2B.

Mr Wumbei Mohammed, Presiding Officer of Yoo R/C 2B, said pressure began to ease at 1200 hours after hours of long queues.

He said Biometric Verification Device (BVD) at some polling stations in the Constituency froze but they resorted to backups to continue the process.