Savelugu SHS to constitute committee to resolves students’ issues

Management of the Savelugu Senior High School (SHS) in the Northern Region is to constitute a team to investigate the concerns of the students and to address them to ensure smooth academic work.

The decision was arrived at after Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, Municipal Chief Executive of Savelugu, met the Headmaster, Teachers and the leadership of students of the Savelugu SHS on Monday to ascertain the cause of Sunday’s disturbances on the school’s compound.

On Sunday, students of the school discovered that some of the tins of milk served them had expired, forcing them to embark on a protest.

The students also alleged that they were being served poor quality food and not being allowed to go out of the school’s premises to purchase their own food.

They asked that the authorities allowed them to go to town at their will and wear slippers to evening studies.

When school authorities thought that they had done enough to address the concerns of the students on Sunday, the students Monday refused to attend their usual morning assembly, which raised concerns that they were still not satisfied hence the decision to constitute a team to investigate the matter and properly address it.

Hajia Seidu, at a media briefing at Savelugu on Monday after meeting the Headmaster, Teachers and the leadership of the school, said “for now, everything is calm at the school” impressing on the students the need to comply with the regulations of the school to ensure conducive environment for teaching and learning to progress.