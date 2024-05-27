Saviour Gad Claims Ghana Middleweight Title with Victory Over Gabriel Adoku

In a thrilling showdown in Akatsi, Volta Region of Ghana over the weekend, Saviour Gad emerged victorious over Gabriel Adoku, clinching the title of the new Ghana middleweight champion.

Gad’s impressive performance led to a stoppage of Adoku, solidifying his status as the reigning champion in the middleweight division.

Expressing his aspirations after securing the title, the newly crowned champion stated his desire to face off against Freezy Macbones, setting the stage for a potentially exhilarating bout in the future.