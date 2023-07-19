Sawla youth pick up nomination forms for Banasco Nuhu Seidu 

Groups of youth in the Sawla-Tuna Kalba Constituency of the Savannah Region have picked up a nomination form for Mr. Banasco Nuhu Seidu for him to participate in the 2024 parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The move was to encourage Mr. Seidu to contest the constituency’s seat in the 2024 general parliamentary election as the candidate of the NPP.

Mr. Seidu is the Executive Director of Nasco Feeding Minds and NascoTech, which are pivotal organisations in Sawla that spearheaded digital literacy revolution and enhanced access to education within the constituency.

He contested the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba seat in 2020 but lost to the incumbent Member of Parliament.

The youth, assembled at the NPP office, sang praises in honour of Mr. Seidu, and extolled him for his commitment to supporting constituents before his initial bid to contest the seat and after his defeat in 2020.

They argued that his contributions to the people, evidently surpassed those of the incumbent MP, stressing his ability to provide sustainable employment opportunities in various sectors such as software engineering, digital literacy, beekeeping, hairdressing, tailoring, agriculture among others.

Mr. Ahmed Iddrisu, a member of a group named “The Friends of Banasco Nuhu Seidu”, said Mr. Seidu was loyal and dedicated to both the constituency and the NPP as he contributed to nurturing the youth to be assets to society.

He said Mr. Seidu was the preferred candidate of the youth, adding that his leadership qualities were unmatchable.

Madam Christiana Adams, Leader of the Royal Ladies for the NPP in the constituency, said Mr Seidu was the optimal choice to alleviate the hardship of youth in the constituency and the youth were assured of Mr. Seidu’s dedication to extend assistance to all in the constituency irrespective of political affiliation.

Mr. Seidu in an interview later with the Ghana News Agency, said the gesture was an act of activism, fueled by unwavering vigour, which served as the first stride towards translating words into actions.

He said, “The constituency is driven by an unbent desire for change, took it upon themselves to ensure the ascension of the captain of that change, Banasco Seidu Nuhu.”