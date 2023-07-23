‘Say Amen’ by Diana Hamilton wows music lovers in Africa

Diana Hamilton’s newest single, ‘Say Amen,’ has taken Africa by storm, captivating fans from countries such as Nigeria, Liberia, Cote D’Ivoire, and beyond.

The award-winning Ghanaian artiste’s song has resonated deeply with listeners, prompting them to share videos on social media of themselves playing the song and expressing their heartfelt appreciation.

‘Say Amen’ is not just another song; it is a powerful expression of faith and belief in the promises of God. Drawing inspiration from scriptures that encourage believers to walk by faith and not by sight, Diana Hamilton’s soul-stirring vocals and touching lyrics have struck a chord with audiences across Africa.

In the song, Diana emphasizes the power of declarations and faith in God’s integrity. By decreeing and declaring in faith, she reminds listeners that God will establish what they believe in, echoing the timeless wisdom found in Job 22:28.

This powerful message has resonated deeply with her fans, who have embraced the song with enthusiasm.

The combination of powerful lyrics and captivating visuals has left a lasting impression on viewers, drawing them even closer to the essence of the song.

Social media is flooded with videos with the new track in the background.

As fans continue to share their heartfelt renditions of ‘Say Amen’ on social media, it becomes evident that Diana Hamilton’s music has transcended borders and language barriers, speaking to the hearts of believers across Africa.

Her unwavering faith and commitment to her craft have united audiences, making ‘Say Amen’ a powerful anthem of hope and inspiration in these challenging times.