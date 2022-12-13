Say ‘NO’ to corruption – Citizens in Mankessim urged

Reverend Dr Mark Lamptey, Mfantseman Local Area focal person on Anti-Corruption, Accountability Networks (LANets) has emphasised the need for the citizenry to join the crusade against corruption.

He stated that the political commitment to fight Anti-corruption was the bane of many states, however, the government of Ghana needed to be applauded for the passage of laws to fight it, but non availability of resources to enforce such laws as well as lack of the citizen’s support had made the fight difficult.

“Hence the need for all to be patriotic citizens and say ‘NO’ to corruption and to let their ‘NO’ count by reporting corruption to the appropriate quarters including the Police, Chiefs, Assembly members, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) and not to be spectators,” he stated.

Rev. Dr Lamptey made call at separate engagements at Mankessim to commemorate the celebration of the 2022 International Anti -Corruption Day.

The week-long celebration under the theme: “uniting the World against corruption for development, peace and security,” was organised jointly by Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, LANet, Send Ghana Integrity Initiative, and Amnesty international with sponsorship from Good Governance Consult.

It also marked 19 years of the passage of the United Nations Convention against corruption to raise public awareness for anti-corruption and to urge all to actively speak out against corruption in the society.

Ghana emerged the beacon of democratic stability and rule of law in Africa and is doing very well on indicators such as decentralisation and good governance, however, corruption remained profound in the country and it had never scored beyond 48 percent on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI), further declining in the last five years.

The event commenced with Radio talk show on Anti-Corruption, engagement with members of the Deliverance Assemblies of God Church, Church of Jesus Christ of latter-Day Saints, market groups, garages, and students at Mankessim Senor Technical School.

Rev. Dr Lamptey indicated that over the years, several groups and individuals who were victims of corruption reported their cases and pursued it until it was resolved, and victims compensated.

This facilitated the formation of LANets, made up of local civil society organizations and youth groups in the sub-national entities, to advocate for anti-corruption measures in their communities.

He schooled the people at the various forums on various aspects of corruption and how as a youth in the Anti-corruption Agency, his outfit was helping in the fight, adding that bribery which was one aspect of corruption, referred to as the act of giving or promising money or favours to influence the judgment or conduct of a person in a position of trust.

“In Ghanaian law, both the giver and the receiver of the bribe are guilty of crime, and it attracts a minimum of 12 years and maximum of 25 years jail term in accordance with section 252 (3) of Act 29 as mended”, he stated.

He further informed the gathering that extortion which was the practice where an official entrusted with power, obtained something, especially money, through force, fraudulent or threat or deception to make gains, as another aspect of corruption.

Rev. Dr Lamptey indicated that the theme for this year’s celebration sought to highlight the crucial link between anti-corruption and peace, security, and development.

“It is only through cooperation and total involvement of each person and institution that we can overcome the negative impact of this crime, hence say ‘NO’ to corruption, be bold to report corrupt activities,” he added.