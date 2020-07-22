The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) in collaboration with the European Union-Expertise France, has launched a media ‘UN Day Against Human Trafficking’, with a call on the youth to, “say no” to irregular migration and invest their monies and skills in the development of the country.

World Day Against Human Trafficking also known as the “Blue Day” is commemorated every July 30, to raise awareness on the dangers associated with human trafficking and all forms of exploitation.

This year’s celebration is under the theme, “Stakeholders act now to end human trafficking amidst COVID-19 in Ghana” and organized by the Human Trafficking Secretariat of the Ministry.

Madam Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Minister in charge of MoGCSP, advised young people against giving their hard earned monies to “connection men” to migrate to unknown and unaccompanied destinations dangerous to their lives.

While some went in search of greener pastures, others were deceived to relocate to places including Qatar, Kuwait and other Gulf States, which had left many stranded and vulnerable in the midst of COVID-19, she said, adding that plans were underway to airlift such people back to Ghana.

“Ghana is also a better place that you can make it, let us not give our savings to connection men, rather invest it to improve your skills,” she encouraged.

The Minister disclosed that 783 victims were rescued by law enforcement agencies and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

She said out of the number, 23 cases were prosecuted, adding that those whose families were traced were reintegrated.

Madam Morrison appealed to individuals, organisations and philanthropists to contribute to the Human Trafficking Fund to support Government’s rescue efforts.

She said the Ministry coordinated all activities of human trafficking through legal, legislative and operational measures to reinforce the principle of gender equality and equity in personal status and civil rights.

Madam Morrison said the Ministry was using community sensitization, dialogues and monitoring in human trafficking prone communities like Bortiano, Tano North, Agbobloshie, Ada West, Kete-Krachi, Afram Plains, Senya Beraku, Yeji and Kpando to curb the menace.

Madam Stephanie S. Sullivan, the United States (US) Ambassador to Ghana, commended Ghana for increasing awareness and fight against human trafficking.

She said the US had allotted more resources to support the fight and called for, a more deterrent sentence for traffickers.

