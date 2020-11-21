Mr Jeffrey Appiagyei of SAYeTECH, an agricultural machinery manufacturer, has been adjudged winner of the Second Edition of the Israeli Green Innovation Competition held virtually at the 2020 Virtual Ghana Garden & Flower Show.

The competition awards individuals and organisations that promote environmental conservation and agriculture in Ghana.

This year, six shortlisted contestants pitched for the ultimate award by doing a five-minute prototype presentation of their innovative product or services, of which SAYeTECH emerged victorious.

Mr Appiagyei will receive a fully-paid trip to Israel to participate in industry related conferences to learn best practices and network to seek potential investors to expand his business.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the prize will be given and coordinated after the state of Israel opens its boarders to tourists.

Madam Shani Cooper-Zubida, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, said Israel prided itself as a nation of innovation that helped to stimulate innovation.

She pledged to continue the Israeli Green Innovation Competition in subsequent years.

“We are delighted that through this show we are unearthing new solutions to solve Ghana’s challenges in the floriculture, horticulture and agriculture industry to help make Ghana a cleaner, healthier, wealthier and a more beautiful country,” she added.

Mr Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, the Programme Director of the Kosmos Innovation Centre, said those kinds of innovative competitions went a long way to develop start-up businesses and gave them the needed exposure in the global world.

”As we try to live the change, part of it is supporting young entrepreneurs in living the green life, and these presenters have shown through their activities or business model how we can also live the change,” he said.

Other shortlisted participants included Jeffrey Kwabena Yeboah of Ripples Décor and Design, Louis Marie Atoluko Ayariga of KoaTech, Abubakar Zachariah of Mush Farm Production, Aggor Benjamin Yaw of Trash Fone and Michael Selasi Kweku Bakah of Asaasepa Food Systems Limited.

The initiative is in collaboration with the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, an initiative of Strategic Communications Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa).

The activities for the competition are, therefore, hosted by the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, managed by Stratcomm Africa.