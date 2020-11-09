SAYeTECH, a product and service company with focus on designing and building smart agricultural machinery, has won this year’s Israeli Green Innovation Awards to support startups to grow their initiatives in Ghana’s floriculture industry.

The programme was organised by the Israeli Embassy in Ghana in collaboration with Stratcomm Africa, a communications strategist, as part of its Eighth Ghana Garden and Flower Show, on the theme: “Live the Change.”

Mr Jeffrey Appiagyei, the Corporate Lead, SAYeTECH, was shortlisted out of six nominees after a rigorous selection process for the topmost award, with a package that include a fully funded trip to Israel to be trained in the floriculture industry.

He is the second to have won the Award after Prince Pius Nutsugah and the Coologi Team in 2019.

Mr Appiagyei presented on a prototype design of a smart agricultural machinery suited for the African conditions, used to process grain to speed up production and reduce the use of child labour in farming communities.

He said lots of yields were lost through manual processing of grains and that the processing machine would help to gain more, while saving time and energy.

Madam Shini Cooper-Zubida, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, said Israel prided itself as a nation of innovation and a stimulant to others.

“Israel is also acknowledged for its advancement in the area of agriculture, which includes floriculture,” she said.

The Ambassador said the introduction of the awards was to encourage participation of the youth in the Ghana floriculture industry.

The scheme would continue to run to give subsequent winners the opportunity to experience the rich agricultural industry in Israel, seek funding and partnerships to advance the industry in Ghana.

The Ambassador commended Stratcomm Africa for its contribution to the Growth of the industry in Ghana.

Madam Esther Cobbah, the Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, said the scheme would challenge competitors to research, think and bring out unique ideas to the benefit of floriculture in the country and commended the Israeli Embassy for the partnership.

She said Stratcomm Africa would sign a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with PUM Netherlands, a floriculture consultancy, as part of its contribution to enhance performance of flower enthusiasts and provide the needed training for industry players.