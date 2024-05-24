Sber Hosts International Children’s Contest: AI Challenge

Sber is proud to announce the commencement of the international artificial intelligence competition for youth, AI Challenge. Co-organized by the Alliance in the field of artificial intelligence, this competition offers young participants from Russia and beyond a unique opportunity to delve into the world of science and technology, while honing their skills in artificial intelligence (AI). Registration for this exciting event is open until September 15th.

Designed to simulate real-world challenges faced by technology businesses, the competition tasks are both engaging and educational. Developed by Sber teams, partners, and members of the AI Alliance, these challenges cater to participants with varying levels of familiarity with AI technology.

The competition consists of four stages: qualifying, main, semi-final, and final. During the qualifying stage, participants will tackle problems individually to enhance their personal rating. This year, a new track called “Beginners” is available for children under 13, allowing them to compete in developing solutions for partner companies. Additionally, participants under 17 can join the “Explorers” team track, tackling cases of increased complexity.

In the final stage, 18 winning teams in the “Researchers” category will share a prize fund of 14 million rubles (over $150,000). Other individual tracks, including the new “Creative” track, offer a prize fund of 3 million rubles (over $30,000), along with additional development opportunities.

Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at Sberbank, highlighted the importance of creativity in AI development. He emphasized the integration of design and engineering generation in future AI models and encouraged participants to explore unconventional technological projects.

To support participants in their journey, organizers have curated various educational programs, including seminars with experts and collections of materials on artificial intelligence. Over 36,000 children have participated in AI Challenge, engaging in innovative Data Science solutions.

Last year’s competition showcased remarkable talent, with participants from 47 countries contributing over 2,300 solutions. From early disease diagnosis models to innovative plant growth environments, the competition demonstrated the diverse applications of AI technology.

Aspiring young minds, fueled by creativity and innovation, continue to shape the future of AI. With AI Challenge, Sber provides a platform for these young visionaries to unleash their potential and drive technological advancement.