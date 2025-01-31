SCAG Announces Local Organizing Committee for WESPAC 2025

The Scrabble Association of Ghana (SCAG) is delighted to announce the formation of a Local Organizing Committee (LOC) to oversee the organization of the WESPA Scrabble Championship (WESPAC 2025), to be held in Ghana from November 12-16, 2025.

Following a successful bid to host the prestigious international tournament, SCAG has constituted a strong and experienced team to ensure the successful execution of the event. The committee includes:

1. Reginald D. Laryea (Chairperson)

2. S.M Quartey (Vice Chairperson)

3. Haruna Adamu (President, SCAG)

4. Farida A. Iddriss

5. Joojo Otsiabah

6. Adekoyejo Adegbesan (President, Pan African Scrabble Association)

The LOC is composed of a dedicated team of experts and professionals committed to ensuring a successful, memorable setup and running of various sub-committees, including Transport, Welfare, Visa, and others, to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience for participants and guests.

“We are thrilled to have assembled a team of dedicated and experienced individuals to help us deliver a world-class tournament,” said Haruna Adamu, President of SCAG. “We look forward to hosting the global Scrabble community in Ghana and showcasing our country’s hospitality and rich cultural heritage.”

Key Facts:

– WESPAC 2025 is expected to attract top Scrabble players from around the world.

– The tournament will take place in Accra, Ghana, in November 2025.

– SCAG is the governing body for Scrabble in Ghana and is affiliated with the World English-Language Scrabble Players’ Association (WESPA).