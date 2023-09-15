Scaling New Heights: The Road to Kilimanjaro

Ghanaian tech expert and hiking enthusiast, Michael Amankah, aka Don Milla recently summited the highest mountain in Africa, Kilimanjaro. The journey to the highest point on the continent started months before his actual encounter with the mountain itself. Techfocus24 brings you the full story in seven parts, as told by Don Milla himself, of how it all began until the point when he finally conquered Kili. This first part of the story focuses on how the whole idea of summiting Kilimanjaro began and the preparations towards the d-day.



In February 2022 I embarked on a journey as grand as summiting Kilimanjaro. To many, this endeavor may have seemed far-fetched and overly ambitious.

However, the elements that came together during the process of creating such a remarkable experience were none other than the everyday activities around us, which, for various reasons, many often overlook. Admittedly, the extraordinary also played a significant role, acting as a catalyst at the right time – propelling us towards success.

The Mental Catalyst club was formed by a team of dedicated individuals who shared a desire to view the world and life from a perspective beyond the ordinary. The Mountain and Me project was driven by the aspiration to lead exceptional lives, explore, build commitment, achieve self-discovery, and, for the greater good, change the world, one step at a time. I, Michael Amankwa, as the Chief Catalyst, put myself to the test in a race I knew needed to be won.

Discussions about summiting Kilimanjaro with fellow catalysts may have started as a joke, but it slowly began to take root in our minds. I questioned myself: Why now? Why The Mental Catalyst club? What would this victory mean? I pondered these questions until I made a firm declaration on social media, stating my intention to summit Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, located in Tanzania. This notion was firmly cemented long before our successful summit of Afadjato, the highest mountain in West Africa, on May 7th, 2022. It marked the true birth of my dream.

Over the past few months, the club’s unwavering dedication to physical activities, including Saturday meetups at 5 am at locations like Ayi Mensah-Peduase Lodge, University of Ghana, and the beach, had been consistently shared on internal platforms and social media. To make my declaration more than just words, a force needed to push this agenda – a purpose that consumed my heart, mind, body, and soul, a purpose greater than myself.

Summiting Kilimanjaro was going to be a journey that required more than daily walks and Saturday group meet-ups. The limited information I had gathered convinced me that Kilimanjaro was no walk in the park. Strategy, commitment, determination, support, a champion mindset, and prayers were the essential ingredients for this new recipe. Morning walks intensified to seven days a week, with 5 am starts becoming the new norm. Even adverse weather conditions were secondary deterrents to achieving our goal. Light rain at dawn tried to lure me back to bed, but I persevered.

On days when heavy rain poured while I ran, the temptation to quit was strong, but I ran on. I experienced health concerns but pushed through. Pounding headaches and feeling under the weather became part of the journey, but I kept asking myself if I would quit when facing similar challenges on Kilimanjaro. The answer was always a resounding “No.” These walks evolved from walking to jogging and eventually running, and each week’s review indicated progress. My body was breaking, sleep patterns were disrupted, and comfort was a distant memory, but a new energy was born. I had achieved my personal daily goals; now it was time to level up. A week of intensified daily walks on Aburi Mountain in Accra, Ghana, was on the agenda.

The starting point was the Ayi-Mensah toll booth, leading up to Peduase Lodge. Anyone who traversed this route, whether on foot or in a vehicle, could attest to the determination required to complete a single lap. I announced to the world that I would complete three laps daily. Day one was a wake-up call, filled with pain and exhaustion as I completed an intense five-lap experiment. “Agony” would be an understatement. My muscles had endured an extreme 7 hours, with hardly any rest, and four more days lay ahead. Each day presented its own challenges, including unexplained headaches that Tylenol couldn’t alleviate. My thigh muscles burned, my ankles swelled, and every step seemed to beg me to quit. But I knew that my mind needed to remain in control, and the mindset of never looking back was the vision I clung to. I limped through days three to five, enduring silent pity and perhaps even mockery from other fitness enthusiasts on the mountain.

I learned the importance of being your own source of comfort and encouragement. People never truly understand until they walk in your shoes. The aftermath of the 6-hour walks under the scorching sun, with sweat pouring, ankles soaking, and the need for ice baths, was a testament that no great endeavor comes without significant obstacles. One night, my body temperature dropped dangerously low, my legs gave way, and I crawled down my own staircase to reach the kitchen. It was a terrifying experience, but it reinforced my determination. The challenges only grew greater as the finish line approached. Giving up was never an option, even on day five, which promised to be treacherous. After almost throwing in the towel after just two laps, I had to remind myself why I had publicized this journey in the first place. Who was watching? Who needed inspiration? Who was on the verge of giving up, just like me? Little by little, I completed day five at a snail’s pace. The pain was excruciating, but the inward achievement provided fulfillment. A total elevation of 3,738 meters, a total distance of 144 kilometers at an average of 29 kilometers per day, an average of 6 hours and 43 minutes per day, and a total of 33 hours and 38 minutes from August 1st to 7th, 2022, marked a week I deeply appreciated.

The road to Kilimanjaro was more than just a hill; it was a rigorous journey that demanded preparation beyond daily walks and group meet-ups. To mimic the likely experiences Kilimanjaro would offer, we chose to summit Afadjato, West Africa’s highest peak, in May 2022. This preparation plan included camping, hiking, and exploring the surroundings of Afadjato, which is located a five-hour drive south of Accra, the capital city of Ghana. I, along with two other gentlemen, embarked on this extraordinary adventure. The climb at Afadjato was as challenging as expected, with early morning starts to avoid the heat. My muscles were still sore, my ankles swollen, but there was no turning back.

The goal was Kilimanjaro, pain or no pain; the training had to continue. Climate and weather posed additional challenges on such expeditions, and Afadjato was no different. Rainfalls were frequent, increasing the risk of slipping and falling in the forest. Vision was reduced to blurriness, but there was no option to quit. The cold was daunting, and even raincoats couldn’t provide full protection. These experiences taught me valuable lessons.

I paid close attention, adjusting to the changing conditions and keeping a balance by drawing from my experience on Aburi Mountain. The question of “why give up?” loomed large. If I gave up here, how could I face the challenges Kilimanjaro would throw at me? The headaches persisted, but we soldiered on with double back-to-back hikes and a triple hike, achieving our goal. It was a brutal but unforgettable journey of teamwork, communication, and endurance. Six nights and seven days marked our trip, with a total of ten summits.

Before meeting Kilimanjaro, we participated as a group in our first-ever marathon. On September 3rd, 2022, The Mental Catalyst club joined the annual Millennium Marathon, an open event for all held in collaboration with the Accra Sports Stadium. Proudly, members of the Catalyst club set out to complete a 21km race. Doubts may have lingered, but by the end, all participants left the marathon grounds with a medal. This experience reaffirmed the importance of preparation and consistent effort. From modest walks to morning jogs, runs, cycling, mountain climbing, and summits, I realized that Kilimanjaro would not fall if all these preparations did not break me first. I had done my part and hoped for the best.

My arrival in Tanzania was filled with excitement, but it also brought a stark realization of the enormity of this endeavor. Kilimanjaro, the roof of Africa, stood before me, and there was no turning back. No pain, no gain. I caught my first glimpse of the imposing mountain while sightseeing with the team – an awe-inspiring sight that sent shivers down my spine. The day finally arrived, marking the beginning of a 7-day journey in the open, at the mercy of altitudes, biting cold, and constant risks. My nerves tingled, but I smiled. Kilimanjaro was waiting, and there was no plan B. This was it.