Scamming God and Country: Speaker Admits Motion To Investigate Cathedral Project

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has admitted a motion filed by the Minority Caucus in Parliament seeking to investigate and get to the bottom of all the allegations of corruption and conflict of interest issues that has characterized the National Cathedral Project(NCP).

The Motion stand in the names of the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, and Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and ably supported by the Minority MPs.

The Cathedral Project since it was first announced by President Akufo-Addo has been greeted with all kinds of controversies and resistance from the general public.

Readers will recall that in past few weeks the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Hon. Okudjeto Ablakwa has been breathing heavily down the necks of the Board/Trustees of the National Cathedral Project over issues of lack of transparency, procurement, funding, inflated cost amongst others which has barely earned the NCP a tag of ‘National Brouhaha’ or “Scandal Dominated Project”

The motion which was precipitated by the issues cited above will see a parliamentary committee constituted to conduct an inquiry into the NCP and all related matters and come out with recommendations for the House to consider.

The move by the Minority in parliament is aptly supported by two clergymen who are members of the Board of Trustees of the NCP and have also called for the immediate suspension of the project to make way for financial audit to be undertaken.

These two clergymen namely;Archbishop Duncan Williams and Rev Eastwood Anaba have stated or explained that their call is based on the controversies surrounding the project.

Readers will recall once again that it was for some of the issues raised above that caused the founder of the LightHouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills to resigned from the Cathedral’s Board of Trustee in August 2022 to avoid shame.

By Kwasi Owusu