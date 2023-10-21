Scandals surrounding National Cathedral is truly astonishing – Alex Segbefia

Alex Segbefia, the Director of International Relations for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his astonishment regarding the series of controversies surrounding the construction of the National Cathedral.

Mr. Segbefia’s remarks were made during an appearance on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

These comments were prompted by the recent resignations of two highly respected clergymen, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba, from the board of trustees. Their departure was a direct response to the absence of an audit for the project, a request they had initially made in January of the same year.

In Mr. Segbefia’s view, the situation is “incredible” and reflects negatively on the leadership style of President Nana Addo and the NPP government. He remarked, “The scandal surrounding the cathedral, which is meant to be a symbol of God’s glory, is truly astonishing. It tarnishes the leadership of Nana Addo and the NPP government because they championed the project, but the approach they took was fundamentally flawed.”