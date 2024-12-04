Schar’s Late Equaliser Denies Liverpool Victory in Thrilling Stalemate

Fabian Schär scored a dramatic late equaliser as Newcastle United held Premier League leaders Liverpool to a 3-3 draw in an exhilarating encounter at St James’ Park.

The Reds appeared on course for a win that would have extended their nine-point lead at the top, having twice come from behind, but Schär’s volley in the final moments salvaged a deserved point for the hosts.

Liverpool seemed set to claim all three points after Mohamed Salah put them 3-2 ahead with just seven minutes remaining. However, Schär capitalised on a failed attempt by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to claim a free-kick, volleying home to restore parity.

The match came just days after Liverpool’s commanding victory over defending champions Manchester City, which had propelled them nine points clear at the summit. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side struggled to find their rhythm against a resolute Newcastle team that started with great intent.

Jacob Murphy gave an early warning to Liverpool when his shot clipped the post, and shortly after, Alexander Isak stunned the visitors with a superb long-range strike to put Newcastle 1-0 ahead. Moments later, Anthony Gordon could have doubled the lead, but his effort was saved by Kelleher following a mistake by Joe Gomez.

Liverpool fought back early in the second half, with Curtis Jones firing a clinical first-time strike from Salah’s cross to level the score. But just when it seemed Liverpool might take control, Gordon sent the home crowd into raptures with a brilliant solo effort, cutting inside before his strike squeezed past Kelleher.

Salah was not done, however, as he first equalised with a delicate finish, then appeared to score the winner with a composed finish to give Liverpool the lead once again. But Schär’s dramatic intervention in the dying minutes ensured the game finished all square, leaving both teams with mixed feelings after a thrilling clash.