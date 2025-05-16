Scheduled Power Outage to Affect Parts of Accra on May 18

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned power interruption for Sunday, May 18, 2025, to facilitate maintenance work at the Mallam Bulk Supply Point.

The outage will impact multiple communities including Sowutuom, Ablekuma, Odorkor, Awoshie, and surrounding areas from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

ECG’s statement confirmed the essential maintenance aims to upgrade infrastructure and improve long-term service reliability. Affected neighborhoods span Darkuman, Santa Maria, Dansoman, McCarthy Hills, and several western Accra communities. The utility company apologized for the inconvenience while emphasizing the necessity of the temporary shutdown.

Residents are advised to make necessary preparations for the 9-hour outage period. ECG has assured crews will work efficiently to complete the maintenance and restore power promptly.