Schengen Visa Fees for Ghanaians to Increase from €80 to €90

Starting June 11, 2024, Ghanaian citizens applying for Schengen visas will face increased fees, as announced by the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs.

The new fees will see adults paying €90, up from the previous €80. For children aged six to twelve years, the fee will rise from €40 to €45, according to SchengenNews.

The European Commission adopted a decision to increase short stay Schengen visa (visa type C) fees worldwide by 12 per cent. The increase will apply worldwide as of June11, 2024. New Schengen visa fees will be €90 for adults and €45 for children aged 6 to below 12 years of age. Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia

This change is part of a broader decision by the European Commission to increase short-stay Schengen visa fees (visa type C) worldwide by 12 percent. “The increase will apply worldwide as of June 11, 2024. New Schengen visa fees will be €90 for adults and €45 for children aged 6 to below 12 years of age,” the Ministry stated.

The Commission has opted to limit the calculation of the revised visa fees to the two criteria listed in the Visa Code, i.e. the Union-wide inflation rate and the developments in salaries of Member States’s civil servants. The three years between July 1, 2020 and July 1, 2023 were used as the reference period. EU Commission

In 2023, a total of 45,421 Ghanaians applied for Schengen visas, with 23,400 applications approved, reflecting an approval rate of approximately 51.52%. Ghanaian citizens spent €3,633,680 on these applications in 2023. With the new fee structure, if the same number of applications is submitted, the total expenditure will rise to €4,087,890, an increase of €454,210.

There should be no room for subjectivity or doubt in decision-making processes, and visa durations should be determined fairly and transparently. Erhan Kaplan, Turkish citizen

Additionally, nationals from countries that have not cooperated on the readmission of their nationals irregularly staying in the EU will face even higher visa fees, ranging from €135 to €180, depending on the Council’s decision.

The proposed increase in visa fees—from €80 to €90—will raise travel costs for passengers, accounting for 34 per cent of the total expenses (up from 31 per cent before the fee increase). This revision may discourage tourists from choosing Schengen destinations, especially when other places do not require visas or offer more cost-effective options. International Air Transport Association (IATA)

This fee increase comes in the context of a 36.3 percent rise in the number of visas issued by the EU in 2023 compared to 2022. However, the number of applications is still down by 39 percent compared to 2019, when Schengen states received 16 million applications.