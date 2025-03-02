Schlupp Stars as Celtic Secures Commanding 5-2 Win Over St. Mirren

Ghanaian international Jeffrey Schlupp delivered a standout performance for Celtic on Saturday, March 1, propelling the Scottish Premiership leaders to a thrilling 5-2 victory over St. Mirren.

The versatile midfielder, on loan from Crystal Palace, showcased his attacking prowess with a goal and an assist, further cementing his growing influence in the squad.

Celtic seized control early when Schlupp broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, slotting a composed finish into the bottom corner after a slick setup from teammate Nicolas Kuhn. St. Mirren responded swiftly, leveling the score five minutes later through Declan John’s curling free-kick. The visitors reclaimed their lead just after halftime via Arne Engels’ penalty, but St. Mirren’s Killian Phillips stunned the home crowd with a 58th-minute equalizer.

The match turned decisively in Celtic’s favor as substitutes Yang Hyun-Jun and Daizen Maeda struck quickfire goals to stretch the lead to 4-2. Schlupp capped off the rout in the 87th minute, threading a precise pass to Hyun-Jun for his second of the night, sealing a dominant away performance.

Schlupp’s contributions marked his second goal involvement in just five appearances since joining Celtic in January. His adaptability and work rate have quickly endeared him to fans, sparking discussions about a potential permanent transfer. Manager Brendan Rodgers praised the loanee’s “instinctive attacking flair” post-match, hinting at a longer-term role for the 31-year-old as Celtic pushes for a league title.

The victory extends Celtic’s unbeaten run to 12 matches, maintaining their four-point lead at the summit. For Schlupp, the performance underscores a career resurgence in Scotland after limited opportunities at Palace. As the Ghanaian continues to thrive, his blend of experience and dynamism could prove pivotal in Celtic’s quest for domestic glory—and his own ambitions to secure a lasting chapter in Glasgow.