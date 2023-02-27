Scholarship agencies in Ghana to consider for your education

If you are looking for scholarship agencies in Ghana where you can get scholarship to study in higher institutions, then you are at the right place. In this article, 247 media Ghana will walk you through some major scholarship agencies readily available in Ghana for both local scholarship and international.

Note that it shall be your responsibility to do more enquiries before applying to any of the scholarship agencies discussed in this article, as 247 media Ghana is not affiliated to them in any way or form.

There are several scholarship agencies in Ghana that offer financial assistance to students pursuing higher education locally or internationally. Some of these agencies include:

Ghana scholarship agencies secretariat

Ghana Scholarship Secretariat: The Ghana Scholarship Secretariat is the main government agency responsible for administering scholarships and grants to Ghanaian students for studies both in Ghana and abroad.

GNPC scholarship

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation: The GNPC Foundation offers scholarships to Ghanaian students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies in various fields.

GetFund Scholarship

Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund): The GETFund is a government agency that provides financial support to Ghanaian students pursuing higher education in local and foreign institutions.

AUCC Scholarship

African University College of Communications (AUCC): AUCC offers scholarships to Ghanaian students pursuing undergraduate programs in Communication Studies.

MTN Ghana Scholarship

MTN Ghana Foundation: The MTN Ghana Foundation provides financial assistance to Ghanaian students pursuing higher education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program: The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program offers scholarships to economically disadvantaged Ghanaian students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies in various fields.

Kufuor Scholars Program: The Kufuor Scholars Program offers scholarships to Ghanaian students pursuing undergraduate studies in various fields.

These are just a few of the scholarship agencies available in Ghana. Students can also research other organizations and foundations that offer financial support for education in Ghana.