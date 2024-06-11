Scholarships Awarded to Over 100 Students in Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality

In a bid to promote education and empower youth in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality, over 100 students have been awarded scholarships to pursue various courses at the Royal Nursing College in Kumasi.

The scholarships, which cover 3-year courses in Diploma in General Nursing, Midwifery, and certificate in nursing, were randomly awarded to students from across the municipality.

Mr. Paul Andoh, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), delivered the admission letters and scholarship packages to the beneficiaries, expressing gratitude to the Royal Majesty, Otumfour Osei Tutu ll, for the opportunity. He highlighted that what initially started as 35 slots for the municipality was increased to 100 through negotiations by the MP and MCE. This increase, he noted, was a testament to the good relationship between the municipality’s leadership and the scholarship Secretariat.

While the scholarships cover tuition fees, students are responsible for their accommodation costs. The MCE urged the students to study hard, maintain good moral standards, and serve as ambassadors for the municipality. He emphasized the importance of using their education as a foundation for future success.

The beneficiaries, who are beneficiaries of the government’s free Senior High School (SHS) policy, expressed gratitude to the political leaders for the opportunity. They pledged to work diligently and uphold good behavior both on and off-campus.

Royal Nursing College, affiliated with the University of Cape Coast and Royal King’s College United Kingdom, is located in Kumasi at Tafo Nhyiaeso.