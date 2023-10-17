Scholastic Chess Tournament to be held at AICC on October 21

The Scholastic Chess Tournament comes up at the Accra International Conference Center on Saturday October 21, 2023 from 9am to 3pm.

According to Ms. Christine Ashley, General Secretary of the Ghana Chess Federation, the tournament is being organized in age categories such as U8, U10, U12, U14, U16, U18 and U20, and there are fantastic prizes from Samsung at stake for the winners.

The Scholastic Chess Tournament is the brainchild of Mind Sport Ghana and all interested participants must register at 170ghc.

There would be side attraction with games like Scrabble, Monopoly, Draught Rapid and others.