Scholz: SPD-led coalition has ‘visible mandate’ to form government

German voters have given the centre-left SPD, the Greens and the pro-business FDP “a visible mandate” to form a coalition, chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz says in the wake of his party’s election victory.

“Three parties have been strengthened, therefore this is the visible mandate that the voters have formulated,” Scholz said at SPD headquarters on Monday.

The incumbent CDU/CSU conservative bloc has “not only lost, but they have received the message from voters that they should go into opposition,” Scholz said.

The three parties that Scholz wants in his coalition have “enough intersections” to form a government and coalition talks should proceed with “pragmatism and calm;” he added.