School children in Oyibi plant trees

Some school children in Oyibi and its environs in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality Saturday planted trees under a community service initiative.

The pupils, numbering about 20, are at the Junior High School level, who were given a leadership training under the programme: “Through the Eyes of Youth”.

The programme was organised and funded by OVC Connexions Ghana, an NGO, to inculcate in the young ones the ideals and qualities of servant leadership and empower them to address challenges in their communities.

The tree planting was a request made by the children in fulfillment of a community service project they ought to undertake after graduating from the 16-weeks training programme as the first cohort.

In all, about 100 trees made up of two species of the 70 Memosoft trees and 30 trees of life were planted at five different locations.

Mr Erick Amano-Mpianim, Country Director, OVC Connexions Ghana, said, the leadership training was to encourage the children to love their communities and be servant leaders.

“We’ve realised that in Ghana, our concept of leadership is very bad. We think that leadership is lordship, but leadership rather is servitude,” he said.

He told tha Ghana News Agency that the pupils were concerned about environmental degradation and decided to contribute their quota.

Miss Esther Borketey, one of the pupils and trainees, told the Agency they needed as children to carry out their civic responsibilities, adding that “it would be a delight to see the trees grow…”

Mr Abednego Afotey Otu, Assembly Member for Oyibi Tumnai Electoral Area, who supported the planting exercise, said he would ensure the trees survived.

“I am to make sure that these trees would be alive for future reference and to encourage others,” he said.

OVC Connexions Ghana, a local affiliate of Sustainable Connexions International based in Indianapolis, United States of America, pays for extra classes fees for 120 pupils every Saturday in Oyibi.