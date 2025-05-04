School Feeding Caterers Appeal to Ghana Government Over Contract Termination

Caterers affiliated with Ghana’s School Feeding Programme have urged the administration of President John Mahama to reverse its decision to terminate their contracts prematurely, warning of severe financial repercussions for thousands of households.

The caterers, whose agreements were slated to run until the end of the current academic term, argue the move disrupts livelihoods and violates existing contractual terms.

Gifty Asamoah, Ashanti Regional President of the Progressive School Feeding Caterers Association, criticized the termination during a press briefing in Kumasi on Tuesday. “Why can’t the government allow us to complete the third term as stipulated in our contracts?” she asked. “Many of us secured loans to purchase food supplies, expecting payment once schools resume. Ending our services now will leave us stranded with debts.”

The School Feeding Programme, a flagship initiative providing meals to over 2.6 million students nationwide, also serves as a critical income source for caterers, predominantly women supporting families. Asamoah emphasized that abrupt contract cancellations risk destabilizing both educational support and household economies.

Several caterers echoed her concerns, stating they fear defaults on loans if barred from fulfilling their obligations. “We took these contracts in good faith,” said one caterer from Accra, who requested anonymity. “Sudden termination without consultation is unjust.”

The group has called for urgent dialogue with the government to ensure a phased transition that honors existing agreements. “New caterers can be introduced without discarding those already invested,” Asamoah added, urging authorities to prioritize equitable solutions.

Introduced in 2005, the programme has faced periodic challenges, including delayed payments and logistical gaps. The current dispute highlights tensions between policy shifts and grassroots impacts, with caterers stressing that contractual stability is vital for planning and financial security.

Government officials have yet to publicly address the appeals. The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, which oversees the programme, did not respond to requests for comment.