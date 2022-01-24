School feeding program ready to take off tomorrow in Western Region

Madam Abena Kwallah, Western Regional Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has assured that all the necessary measures have been put in place to make sure that the program takes off smoothly in the region.

She announced that basic schools across the country reopened on Monday 17, January 2022, but the caterers of the Program across the country will not be required to prepare meals for the pupils until this week Tuesday, January 24 2022.

She said payment of the Second Term in 2021 arrears have been started though the region was yet to receive its share and called on the caterers to exercise restraint and prepare for the take off of the program which will begin tomorrow Tuesday.

Madam Kwallah who spoke in an interview with the Newsghana said the GSFP in a release copied to them announced that the cooking services by its caterers for the First Term of the 2022 academic year will commence on Tuesday 25, January 2022 despite the reopening of basic schools across the country.

She therefore called on the caterers to use the first one week of reopening to stock their stores and tidy up their cooking spaces to ensure a good hygiene environment.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the GSFP noted that payment of the Second Term arrears started last week for six regions and will continue for the remaining regions in a few days.

It reminded caterers under the Program of their mandate to provide wholesome meals based on their district menus and stressed that the cost per child was still GHc 1.00.

It also urged the caterers and cooks under the Program to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, and assured all caterers especially, those who were yet to receive payment that their second term arrears would soon be released.

The first semester from KG to JHS began from January 18 until June 9, 2022, with a mid-semester break from April 12 to 18, 2022, while the second semester will begin from July 26, 2022, to December 16, 2022, to end the academic year. However, there will be a mid-semester break from September 30 to October 9, 2022.