Three students at a primary school were killed and three others injured after a school gate collapsed in Vietnam’s northern Lao Cai province on Monday, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The school gate in Van Ban district suddenly collapsed on Monday afternoon after a group of six students, aged between five and six, played around and pulled the iron gate which was two meters high, the news agency reported.

The collapse killed three on the spot and injured three others, according to the report, adding that the injured people were taken to a local hospital.

The provincial police are investigating the cause of the accident, said the news agency.