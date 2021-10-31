School Management Committee inaugurated for Adaklu Kodzobi

A nine-member School Management Committee has been elected and inaugurated to run the affairs of the Adaklu Kodzobi District Assembly Basic School.

Mr Victor Kukah, an educationist, polled 101 votes to beat Mr. Simon Adom, a health worker to take the chairmanship position.

Mr Emmanuel Nyatsikor, a retired public servant polled 89 votes to defeat Mr. Simon Deh to be elected as vice chairman.

Ms Mary Deh was elected as the financial secretary polling 89 votes to defeat Ms Vivian Atidoh who polled 14 votes.

Ms Ivy Tse who represented Togbe Dzegblade IV, chief of Adaklu Kodzobi on the committee was elected unopposed as the Public Relations Officer.

Mr Dickson Ogordor, an educationist, Mr. Matthew Wormenor, a retired public servant, Mr Edward Dzidza, headteacher of the school, and Mr Richard Senyo Osei who represented the District Director of Education were co-opted to serve on the committee.

Mr Osei lamented the academic decline of schools in the district saying, “the district which occupied the first position in the BECE recently, occupied the fourth position in the last examination.”

He, therefore, appealed to members of the committee to work diligently to improve upon the academic performance of the school and the district at large.

Mr Kukah on behalf of the committee pledged to work to support the school to excel in the district.

He called for support from other stakeholders.