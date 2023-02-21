School placement smooth in Volta

The ongoing school placement exercise is progressing successfully in the Volta Region, checks by the Ghana News Agency has confirmed.

The exercise, which entered the final stages of registration and validation, this week, has been ongoing without any glitches although not without the hustle and bustle typical of the second cycle admission regimes.

This year’s activity had a jolt at the initiation, when media investigations revealed some corruption involving managers of the process at various institutions.

Most parents at the Mawuli Senior High School, who engaged with the GNA, said they had not been bored by the process although they had to spend about an hour moving between offices.

“It should take less than an hour if you have all your things sorted out,” a mother whose son was admitted as his first choice, said.

A father from Accra said he had completed the requirements in the morning and was awaiting the student prospectus.

Parents at the OLA Girls SHS also said the registration had been favourable.

Most parents had confirmed that their wards got schools of their choice.

Mr. Jonathan Gustav Adomah, Headmaster of the Mawuli School, noted a “very smooth” exercise, and revealed that its current admission quota of 1,200 would be exceeded.

He said the admissions, although it should be completed at the school within the period of a week, remained open until the main education body directs.

Mr. Adomah said the Free SHS programme challenged schools to the task of student development, and placements should be accepted in good faith.