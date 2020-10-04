Some parents have commended Government for successfully opening schools in the country gradually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some parents said, they were happy their 2nd-year children in Junior High Schools and Senior High Schools were having their turn from Monday, October 5th saying they have been home for too long and that once the schools have put in place the protocols, we are happy they are going back.”

They said the pandemic had underscored the importance of e-learning and urged the government to consider reforms in the educational sector.

Madam Suzie Amevi, a parent, commended Government for supporting the schools to disinfect all classrooms to ensure that the schools were well-prepared to resume academic activities.

She appealed to the Government to equip public schools with e-learning facilities, internet access for teachers, an internet library for students against future academic disruptions.

Mr Lawreence Adu Osei, also a parent, said, “My ward is in JHS two but I do not see the seriousness she attaches to learning at home because I am not always at home to supervise her studies, so I’m happy they are going coming Monday.”

Mr David Ametorgbe, a father of two and a trader, said the long closure of schools had affected the academic activities of pupils and students and said he wished first-year students were also resuming lessons immediately.

Miss Jane Adjetey, a second-year student of Teshie LEKMA School said the Ghana Television learning channel had helped them to catch up with studies at home even though the 30 minutes duration needed to be reviewed.

“I am happy to go back to school. I missed school activities and my friends. We hope to observe the COVID-19 measures to prevent the spread of the disease”, she said.

Miss Rose Sarpong, a student of Mount Zion Basic School in Nima said she had forgotten most of the things she studied because, since the lockdown, she helped her Mother to sell in the market.

Some students said they were not able to watch the learning channels because their parents preferred to watch political programmes or telenovelas.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his 16th address to the nation, announced the resumption of school for second-year students of Junior and Senior High Schools across the country on October 5, 2020.

The students are expected to complete their academic work on December 14, 2020, the President said amid strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

A statement from the Ghana Education Service and copied to the GNA in Accra, on October 2, 2020, assured students, parents, and the public that all the necessary measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of students in school.

It said all schools had been fumigated and that Personal Protective Equipment was distributed to all schools.

“Management urges parents and guardians and the public to continue to support, cooperate and collaborate with the educational authorities to ensure successful academic work in all the schools,” the statement said.