School selection for 2023 BECE candidates to start on August 23

The Ministry of Education (MoE) is preparing to initiate the Senior High School (SHS) selection process for this year’s candidates who have taken the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), starting from Wednesday, August 23rd.

To ensure clear and well-guided school selection procedures, an informative video has been developed by the ministry. This video aims to elaborate on the guidelines for selecting schools and provide a thorough understanding of the selection process.

Kwasi Kwarteng, the spokesperson for the MoE, conveyed this information through an official statement released in Accra on Friday.

The informative video will be showcased within educational institutions and will also be extensively broadcasted on various television networks across the nation. Furthermore, the video, along with the school selection form, will be available on the official website of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat.

Mr. Kwarteng mentioned that the in-school screenings of the selection guidelines video will take place from August 21st to August 25th, 2023.

The precise date and time for viewing the video within your school will be communicated to you by your Junior High School (JHS) head teacher.

The School Selection Period is scheduled from August 23rd to September 4th, 2023. During this period, candidates will obtain the selection forms, complete them, and submit them to their JHS head teacher.

Mr. Kwarteng expressed the ministry’s gratitude to all participants for their active involvement in facilitating an informed and transparent school selection process.